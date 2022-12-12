Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 28,392 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,528 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,392 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $32,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 178.3% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MSCI during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in MSCI by 161.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in MSCI by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in MSCI during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSCI. Raymond James lifted their target price on MSCI from $499.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on MSCI from $423.00 to $459.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on MSCI to $504.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on MSCI from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on MSCI from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $521.56.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $492.55 on Monday. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $376.41 and a 12-month high of $634.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $463.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $452.63. The company has a market capitalization of $39.38 billion, a PE ratio of 47.50 and a beta of 1.09.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.09. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 115.88% and a net margin of 38.23%. The firm had revenue of $560.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.96 million. Research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 11.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.22%.

In related news, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total transaction of $498,718.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,212,369.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $3,450,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,157,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total value of $498,718.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,212,369.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

