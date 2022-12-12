Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 293,605 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 231,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 293,605 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $33,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.2% during the second quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.6% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.7% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 6,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ARE shares. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $168.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $233.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $151.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Up 0.4 %

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 343,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,215,952. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 343,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,215,952. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $510,664.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,609,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $149.26 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.23. The firm has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a PE ratio of 45.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.91. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.74 and a 1 year high of $224.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $659.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 3.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 143.47%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

Featured Stories

