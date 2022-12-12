Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 3,375 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 268,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,375 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $31,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 643.1% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,797,230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $498,690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286,245 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 36.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,699,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $748,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,828 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,463.9% in the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,485,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $176,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,723 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,967,248 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,622,298,000 after purchasing an additional 768,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icahn Carl C bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,643,000. Institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $159.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $153.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $126.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $149.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.81.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE IFF opened at $107.26 on Monday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.14 and a 12 month high of $151.86. The stock has a market cap of $27.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

(Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.