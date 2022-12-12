Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 483,224 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,338 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 483,224 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $29,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AME. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 177.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 726.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Stock Down 1.2 %

AME opened at $139.11 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.88. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $106.17 and a one year high of $148.07.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on AME. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMETEK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.80.

Insider Transactions at AMETEK

In other news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 10,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.05, for a total transaction of $1,420,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,491,905.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 2,318 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $326,861.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,459,018.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.05, for a total transaction of $1,420,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,491,905.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AMETEK

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

