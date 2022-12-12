Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 49,770 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 792,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49,770 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $26,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 172.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $32.89 on Monday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $30.92 and a one year high of $50.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.05). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $365,073.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,486,535.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO James C. Leonard acquired 3,893 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.16 per share, for a total transaction of $125,198.88. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,478,087.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $365,073.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,486,535.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FITB shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.43.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third is a bank that's as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we've been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it's one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people, and focused community impact.

Further Reading

