Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 49,770 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 792,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49,770 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $26,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 172.7% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 43.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 46.0% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $32.89 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.20. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $30.92 and a 1-year high of $50.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 27.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 5th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.43.

In other news, CFO James C. Leonard acquired 3,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.16 per share, for a total transaction of $125,198.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,478,087.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO James C. Leonard acquired 3,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.16 per share, for a total transaction of $125,198.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,478,087.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Spence acquired 7,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.29 per share, for a total transaction of $250,667.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,417 shares in the company, valued at $7,246,424.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third is a bank that's as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we've been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it's one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people, and focused community impact.

