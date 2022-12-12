Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 499,802 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 420,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 499,802 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $29,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,882,301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,141,919,000 after buying an additional 381,608 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,476,908 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $795,350,000 after buying an additional 50,274 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 227.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,284,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,485,000 after buying an additional 4,363,687 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 1,549.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,594,067 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $249,068,000 after buying an additional 3,376,216 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Hologic by 3.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,529,155 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $244,569,000 after purchasing an additional 105,096 shares during the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hologic Stock Performance

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $74.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.78 and a twelve month high of $80.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Insider Activity at Hologic

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $953.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.68 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 26.77%. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total value of $2,047,780.24. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 168,944 shares in the company, valued at $12,860,017.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hologic news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $1,054,512.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,193,797.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total value of $2,047,780.24. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 168,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,860,017.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HOLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen cut their target price on Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hologic from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.92.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

