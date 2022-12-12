Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 70,635 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 265,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 70,635 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $25,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $280,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 107,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,903,000 after purchasing an additional 48,407 shares during the period. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. 83.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DFS shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.14.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

NYSE DFS opened at $103.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.31. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $87.64 and a 1 year high of $130.81.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.66 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 31.90%. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 15.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 15.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $135,684.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,422,739.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

