Prudential Financial Inc. Trims Position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) by 47.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,322,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,189,088 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $28,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,944,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,592,000 after buying an additional 788,670 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,118,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,288,000 after acquiring an additional 92,469 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,819,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,065,000 after acquiring an additional 496,224 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,807,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,638,000 after acquiring an additional 59,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,974,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,919,000 after acquiring an additional 73,306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:EPRT opened at $23.27 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.40 and a 200 day moving average of $22.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.32. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.88 and a 1-year high of $29.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 7.58 and a quick ratio of 7.58.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 110.21%.

EPRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Properties Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.72.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

