Prudential Financial Inc. Trims Position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 532,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 57,883 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $30,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,381,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $544,312,000 after buying an additional 28,155 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,121,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $397,532,000 after buying an additional 285,620 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,875,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,825,000 after buying an additional 328,220 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,783,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,849,000 after buying an additional 186,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,780,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,821,000 after buying an additional 35,781 shares during the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KFY opened at $51.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.47. Korn Ferry has a 1-year low of $46.47 and a 1-year high of $78.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is currently 9.88%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KFY. StockNews.com downgraded Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Korn Ferry from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday. William Blair downgraded Korn Ferry from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Korn Ferry from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Korn Ferry currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

