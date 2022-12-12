Prudential Financial Inc. Trims Position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 532,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 57,883 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $30,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 8,225.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 1,866.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KFY opened at $51.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.47. Korn Ferry has a 1-year low of $46.47 and a 1-year high of $78.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is currently 9.88%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KFY. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Korn Ferry from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday. William Blair downgraded Korn Ferry from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Korn Ferry from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Korn Ferry currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

