Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Acquires 10,131 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) by 111.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,131 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 285.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the first quarter worth $39,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 160.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties Stock Up 1.3 %

Cousins Properties stock opened at $24.95 on Monday. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a one year low of $21.72 and a one year high of $42.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.18 and a 200 day moving average of $27.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.09.

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is currently 61.84%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Cousins Properties in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Cousins Properties to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cousins Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

