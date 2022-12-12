Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Acquires 10,131 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) by 111.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,131 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cousins Properties by 285.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cousins Properties in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 138.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cousins Properties from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Cousins Properties to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Cousins Properties to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.83.

Cousins Properties Stock Performance

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of CUZ stock opened at $24.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a one year low of $21.72 and a one year high of $42.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.18 and its 200 day moving average is $27.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 61.84%.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

