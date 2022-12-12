Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Acquires 22,809 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 115.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,809 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 82.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 30,691 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 7.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 248,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,573,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Finally, Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

IRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.28.

IRT stock opened at $17.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.95. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.04 and a 12-month high of $28.42.

In related news, CEO Scott Schaeffer sold 155,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total transaction of $2,686,509.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 583,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,065,832.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

