Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Acquires New Shares in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 9,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBK. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of FB Financial during the 1st quarter worth $13,000,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in FB Financial by 17.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,579,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,169,000 after buying an additional 237,256 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of FB Financial by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,600,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,763,000 after acquiring an additional 103,314 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of FB Financial by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,446,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,244,000 after acquiring an additional 92,312 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 410.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 107,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,225,000 after acquiring an additional 86,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of FB Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on FB Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on FB Financial to $50.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Truist Financial lowered shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

FB Financial Price Performance

FBK stock opened at $40.85 on Monday. FB Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $36.09 and a 1 year high of $47.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.82.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.13). FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 23.26%. The firm had revenue of $133.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect that FB Financial Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

FB Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Agenia Clark sold 2,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $115,905.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,558.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Agenia Clark sold 2,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $115,905.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,558.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Wilburn J. Evans sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $2,583,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,429 shares in the company, valued at $965,568.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FB Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as engages in the mortgage origination business.

See Also

