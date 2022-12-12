Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Acquires Shares of 12,136 Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 12,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,216,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 50.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after purchasing an additional 69,520 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 330.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 54,497 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 240.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,179,000 after buying an additional 44,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 357.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 55,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 43,707 shares during the last quarter. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PGC stock opened at $37.41 on Monday. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $27.71 and a 52-week high of $42.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $670.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is 5.46%.

In other news, EVP Stuart M. Vorcheimer sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $29,707.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,776.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Stuart M. Vorcheimer sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $29,707.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,776.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Francesco S. Rossi sold 1,200 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $47,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,931. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PGC shares. StockNews.com downgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Hovde Group boosted their target price on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

