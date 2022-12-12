Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Acquires Shares of 18,006 Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 18,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hostess Brands by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,077,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,266,000 after buying an additional 12,247,765 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 18.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,734,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458,428 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 3.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,447,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,330,000 after acquiring an additional 289,686 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,004,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,147,000 after acquiring an additional 55,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,566,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,245,000 after acquiring an additional 174,010 shares during the period.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently weighed in on TWNK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hostess Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hostess Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.43.
Hostess Brands Trading Down 0.6 %
Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $346.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.43 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.
Hostess Brands Profile
Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.
