Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Acquires Shares of 18,103 C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in C3.ai by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 144,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in C3.ai in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in C3.ai in the second quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Hedges Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in C3.ai by 15.5% in the first quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in C3.ai by 7.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 2,378 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.42, for a total transaction of $34,290.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 361,548 shares in the company, valued at $5,213,522.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other C3.ai news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 2,378 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.42, for a total value of $34,290.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 361,548 shares in the company, valued at $5,213,522.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Shankar Sastry sold 79,142 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total value of $1,043,882.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,001.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,938 shares of company stock worth $1,317,639. 38.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of C3.ai stock opened at $12.20 on Monday. C3.ai, Inc. has a one year low of $11.29 and a one year high of $36.33. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.16.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on C3.ai from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on C3.ai in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on C3.ai in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC downgraded C3.ai from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on C3.ai from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

