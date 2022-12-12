Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Boosts Holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,367 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLCO stock opened at $11.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.09, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.34. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $12.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.12.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment ( NASDAQ:MLCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $241.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.79 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 56.15% and a negative return on equity of 182.94%. On average, analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MLCO shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

