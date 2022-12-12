Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Buys New Holdings in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 7,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 307.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 51.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 39.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the first quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

Krystal Biotech Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of Krystal Biotech stock opened at $71.03 on Monday. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.67 and a 1 year high of $85.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.55 and its 200 day moving average is $70.47.

Insider Activity at Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech ( NASDAQ:KRYS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.06. Equities analysts expect that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -5.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Krish S. Krishnan sold 966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $77,328.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,787,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,107,146.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 823 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $65,872.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,726,440 shares in the company, valued at $138,184,257.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Krish S. Krishnan sold 966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $77,328.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,787,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,107,146.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,793 shares of company stock valued at $143,521 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KRYS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Chardan Capital upped their target price on Krystal Biotech from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.

About Krystal Biotech

(Get Rating)

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.