Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Buys New Position in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 18,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,140,000. Crescent Park Management L.P. increased its stake in AppLovin by 27.4% in the first quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 231,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,757,000 after purchasing an additional 49,891 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter valued at about $475,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 271.9% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 31,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 23,053 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.23% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Stock Performance

NYSE APP opened at $10.36 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.04 and a beta of 1.66. AppLovin Co. has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $98.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

Several analysts have commented on APP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded AppLovin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of AppLovin from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of AppLovin from $65.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AppLovin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.75.

In other news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 358,423 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $5,046,595.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,931,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,834,055.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 358,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $5,046,595.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,931,396 shares in the company, valued at $139,834,055.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 557,207 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $7,717,316.95. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,223,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,941,915.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,432,190 shares of company stock worth $32,214,031 over the last 90 days. 12.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AppLovin Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

