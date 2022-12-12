Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Buys Shares of 2,575 J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in J&J Snack Foods by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 517,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in J&J Snack Foods by 3.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,196,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,171,000 after acquiring an additional 40,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new position in J&J Snack Foods in the second quarter valued at about $533,000. 79.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JJSF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CL King boosted their price target on J&J Snack Foods from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of J&J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of J&J Snack Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

J&J Snack Foods Stock Down 2.4 %

JJSF stock opened at $156.27 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.52 and a beta of 0.50. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a twelve month low of $117.45 and a twelve month high of $165.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $400.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.62 million. J&J Snack Foods had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 6.14%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

J&J Snack Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. J&J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is presently 113.82%.

J&J Snack Foods Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

Further Reading

