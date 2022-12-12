Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Cuts Position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,514 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZIM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 16.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 72,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 13,320 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter valued at $2,891,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the second quarter valued at about $869,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 85.6% during the second quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 22,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 10,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock opened at $18.57 on Monday. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 52 week low of $17.57 and a 52 week high of $91.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.64 and a 200-day moving average of $37.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were given a $2.95 dividend. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 63.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZIM shares. TheStreet lowered ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $63.00 to $26.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Citigroup lowered shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $55.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.36.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

