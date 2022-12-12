Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Cuts Position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,514 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZIM. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 166.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,062,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540,500 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 123.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,433,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,990 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 350.5% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,682,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087,230 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,969,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,031,000 after purchasing an additional 390,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 118.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,483,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,067,000 after purchasing an additional 805,164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZIM opened at $18.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.64 and a 200-day moving average of $37.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.27. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 52 week low of $17.57 and a 52 week high of $91.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $2.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 63.54%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ZIM shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $63.00 to $26.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $55.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.36.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

