Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Decreases Stock Holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 93.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211,119 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FND. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 0.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Floor & Decor by 99.9% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 29,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 14,844 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 4.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FND shares. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Floor & Decor to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.20.

Shares of FND opened at $75.80 on Monday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.91 and a twelve month high of $132.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.75.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 6.75%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

