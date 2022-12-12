Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Decreases Stock Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,589 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 12,190 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $2,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $219,828,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091,570 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $194,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904,140 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 3,527.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,735,575 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $68,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660,158 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 173.0% during the second quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,794,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $85,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 521.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,861,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

MRO stock opened at $26.17 on Monday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $14.29 and a 52 week high of $33.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.91%.

MRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Rob L. White sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $64,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,890.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Marathon Oil news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $976,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 916,219 shares in the company, valued at $29,832,090.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rob L. White sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $64,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,890.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 481,406 shares of company stock valued at $15,004,236 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

