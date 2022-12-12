Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Grows Holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) by 88.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,705 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Tenable were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TENB. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Tenable in the 2nd quarter valued at about $669,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable during the second quarter worth approximately $25,233,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable during the second quarter worth $555,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Tenable by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,187,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,349,000 after buying an additional 215,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Tenable by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,173,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,307,000 after buying an additional 448,052 shares during the period. 87.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenable Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TENB opened at $38.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.80 and a 1 year high of $63.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several research firms have recently commented on TENB. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Tenable from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Tenable from $53.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Tenable from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Tenable from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Tenable in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.60.

In other news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $671,193.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,282.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 12,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $476,258.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 151,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,626,782.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $671,193.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,282.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,608 shares of company stock valued at $1,928,959 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tenable Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

Featured Articles

