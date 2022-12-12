Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Grows Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,274 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,367 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 438.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 655.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 79.2% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 605.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $39.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.37. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.65 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 42.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.29.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

