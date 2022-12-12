Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Grows Stock Position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,762 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,002 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in InMode were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INMD. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of InMode by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,743 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in InMode by 8.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 209,600 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $7,736,000 after buying an additional 15,800 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InMode during the first quarter valued at about $448,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of InMode during the first quarter valued at about $539,000. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of InMode in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $930,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INMD. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of InMode in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, InMode currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.60.

Shares of INMD opened at $35.24 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.91. InMode Ltd. has a 1 year low of $20.60 and a 1 year high of $73.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 2.20.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

