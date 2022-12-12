Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Grows Stock Position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) by 120.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,412 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,955 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SM Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,579,955 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $762,639,000 after purchasing an additional 331,004 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,038,853 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $546,814,000 after buying an additional 226,919 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SM Energy by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,002,705 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $272,755,000 after buying an additional 842,589 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in SM Energy by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,249,967 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $126,586,000 after acquiring an additional 849,019 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in SM Energy by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,229,142 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $86,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,602 shares in the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Julio M. Quintana sold 22,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $954,217.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 121,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,217,983.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SM opened at $34.67 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 4.50. SM Energy has a one year low of $25.23 and a one year high of $54.97.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $835.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.92 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 36.09%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SM Energy will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on SM Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SM Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

