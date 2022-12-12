Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $1.05 Million Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 221.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,275 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,336 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COIN. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 346.4% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 683 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 25.6% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,627 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,594 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 6,758 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. 49.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 14,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $624,372.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,818 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $80,701.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,540,972.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 14,866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $624,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 82,518 shares of company stock worth $4,854,633 and sold 167,316 shares worth $7,529,995. Company insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

Coinbase Global stock opened at $40.24 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.58. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.15 and a 12 month high of $281.99. The company has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.20). Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 20.19% and a negative net margin of 24.25%. The firm had revenue of $590.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.76 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -11.42 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on COIN shares. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on Coinbase Global from $67.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Coinbase Global from $89.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.74.

Coinbase Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

