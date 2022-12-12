Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $412,000 Holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its holdings in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,594 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Post were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Post by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Post in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Post by 14.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Post by 16.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Post in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 2,000 shares of Post stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total value of $188,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,462.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Post news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total value of $188,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,462.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 2,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total transaction of $202,483.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,741,096.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,511 shares of company stock worth $418,501 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE POST opened at $90.97 on Monday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.83 and a 52-week high of $95.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.65.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on POST shares. StockNews.com upgraded Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Post from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Post to $98.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Post from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.14.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

