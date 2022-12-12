Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $600,000 Stock Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,205 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,075,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $818,683,000 after acquiring an additional 89,317 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,013,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $286,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,363 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,955,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $268,217,000 after purchasing an additional 173,657 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,857,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,519,000 after purchasing an additional 25,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,633,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,379,000 after buying an additional 92,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

OGE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded OGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com cut OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OGE Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

In other news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 3,067 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $117,251.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,601.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OGE Energy stock opened at $39.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. OGE Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $33.28 and a twelve month high of $42.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.42 and its 200 day moving average is $38.99.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 28.80%. Sell-side analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.414 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.70%.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

