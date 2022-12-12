Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $744,000 Holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 119,086 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 42,486 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Southwestern Energy during the second quarter worth $63,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Southwestern Energy by 2,052.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,470 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 9,030 shares in the last quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 501.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,913 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWN opened at $5.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.23. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.81 and a fifty-two week high of $9.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.73 and a 200 day moving average of $7.07.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 122.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 184.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SWN shares. Truist Financial raised Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $10.50 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.94.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

