Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $744,000 Stock Position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 55.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 119,086 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,486 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 111.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 221,946 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 117,119 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $253,000. Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on SWN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Southwestern Energy from $10.50 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.94.

Southwestern Energy Stock Performance

SWN stock opened at $5.86 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.73 and a 200-day moving average of $7.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.23. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $3.81 and a 12-month high of $9.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 122.25% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 184.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

Featured Articles

