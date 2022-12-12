Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Increases Holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,194 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter worth $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 292.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHK opened at $94.72 on Monday. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $58.83 and a 52 week high of $107.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.55. The stock has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.58. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 37.97% and a net margin of 26.07%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $3.16 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from Chesapeake Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.32. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is currently 11.46%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.67.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

