Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Increases Stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) by 120.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,412 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,955 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SM Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in SM Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SM Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the first quarter worth $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

In other SM Energy news, Director Julio M. Quintana sold 22,300 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $954,217.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 121,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,217,983.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on SM Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on SM Energy from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

Shares of SM stock opened at $34.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. SM Energy has a 12-month low of $25.23 and a 12-month high of $54.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 4.50.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.05. SM Energy had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 36.09%. The business had revenue of $835.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.92 million. Analysts expect that SM Energy will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

