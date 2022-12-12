Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Invests $306,000 in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 39,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of E2open Parent by 4.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of E2open Parent by 22.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of E2open Parent during the second quarter worth $35,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of E2open Parent by 5.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 135,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,534 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of E2open Parent during the first quarter worth $61,000.

ETWO stock opened at $5.67 on Monday. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.89 and a fifty-two week high of $12.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.74 and a 200-day moving average of $6.76.

E2open Parent ( NYSE:ETWO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). E2open Parent had a positive return on equity of 2.29% and a negative net margin of 63.61%. The company had revenue of $160.68 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ETWO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on E2open Parent in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on E2open Parent to $10.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on E2open Parent in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.

In other E2open Parent news, CEO Michael Farlekas sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total value of $75,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 269,478 shares in the company, valued at $1,571,056.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,400 shares of company stock worth $151,260. Corporate insiders own 5.98% of the company’s stock.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

