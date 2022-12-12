Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Invests $310,000 in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 4,969 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Gentherm by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,741,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Gentherm by 4,202.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,981 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 5,842 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gentherm by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 272,878 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,030,000 after acquiring an additional 4,627 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Gentherm by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,580 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Gentherm by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 760,109 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,438,000 after acquiring an additional 31,209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on THRM shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gentherm in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Gentherm from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.50.

Shares of NASDAQ THRM opened at $69.58 on Monday. Gentherm Incorporated has a 1-year low of $49.45 and a 1-year high of $99.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 47.99 and a beta of 1.30.

In other Gentherm news, SVP Yijing Brentano sold 1,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total value of $77,235.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,164,204.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Breisacher Nicholas sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $30,012.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,649.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Yijing Brentano sold 1,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total value of $77,235.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,641 shares in the company, valued at $1,164,204.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,125 shares of company stock valued at $223,180 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

