Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Invests $336,000 in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 34,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of RPT Realty by 812.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of RPT Realty by 15.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RPT. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of RPT Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.67.

RPT Realty Price Performance

RPT Realty Dividend Announcement

NYSE RPT opened at $10.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $926.66 million, a PE ratio of 108.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.99. RPT Realty has a 12-month low of $7.28 and a 12-month high of $14.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is 520.05%.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

