Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Invests $506,000 in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 579.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,505,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,300,000 after acquiring an additional 8,958,751 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 443.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,310,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,393,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965,943 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 313.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,725,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,679,000 after purchasing an additional 5,856,834 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 128.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,480,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,416,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,482 shares in the last quarter. 72.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PECO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

In other news, Director Paul Massey sold 9,600 shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total transaction of $301,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,993.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PECO opened at $32.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.32, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.14. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.07 and a fifty-two week high of $36.35.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.0933 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 448.00%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

