Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Invests $538,000 in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UCBI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 19.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,623,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505,834 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in United Community Banks during the 1st quarter worth $75,829,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 34.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,258,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,903,000 after buying an additional 1,611,842 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 231.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,488,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,312 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 9.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,753,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,191 shares during the period. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

United Community Banks Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of UCBI stock opened at $35.46 on Monday. United Community Banks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.85 and a fifty-two week high of $39.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.06. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.00.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. United Community Banks had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $231.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

United Community Banks Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.77%.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

