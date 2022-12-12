Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Invests $545,000 in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 16,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Switch by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,724,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,516,000 after purchasing an additional 47,890 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Switch by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,800,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,046,000 after acquiring an additional 96,704 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Switch during the 2nd quarter worth about $218,588,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Switch by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,049,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,805,000 after acquiring an additional 96,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DigitalBridge Group Inc. increased its stake in Switch by 20.5% in the first quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 3,710,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,343,000 after acquiring an additional 631,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Switch stock opened at $34.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Switch, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.03 and a 1-year high of $34.26.

Switch ( NYSE:SWCH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.07). Switch had a return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 56.70%. The business had revenue of $174.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.52 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Switch, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.82%.

In other Switch news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total transaction of $1,353,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,924,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,931,098.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Switch from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.38.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

