Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Invests $631,000 in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 18,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,140,000. Crescent Park Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 27.4% during the first quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 231,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,757,000 after purchasing an additional 49,891 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at $475,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in AppLovin by 271.9% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 31,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 23,053 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen Capital Management Inc. raised its position in AppLovin by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 379,088 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $5,174,551.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,129,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,071,019.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AppLovin news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 379,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $5,174,551.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,129,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,071,019.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 48,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $682,296.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,238,500 shares in the company, valued at $17,400,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,432,190 shares of company stock worth $32,214,031 over the last ninety days. 12.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AppLovin Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APP. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of AppLovin from $56.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on AppLovin from $60.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on AppLovin from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.75.

NYSE:APP opened at $10.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.04 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.34. AppLovin Co. has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $98.14.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

