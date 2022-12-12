Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Invests $631,000 in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 18,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,140,000. Crescent Park Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 27.4% during the first quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 231,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,757,000 after purchasing an additional 49,891 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at $475,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in AppLovin by 271.9% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 31,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 23,053 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen Capital Management Inc. raised its position in AppLovin by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.23% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In related news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 379,088 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $5,174,551.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,129,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,071,019.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AppLovin news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 379,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $5,174,551.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,129,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,071,019.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 48,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $682,296.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,238,500 shares in the company, valued at $17,400,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,432,190 shares of company stock worth $32,214,031 over the last ninety days. 12.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
AppLovin Stock Performance
NYSE:APP opened at $10.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.04 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.34. AppLovin Co. has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $98.14.
AppLovin Company Profile
AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AppLovin (APP)
- Dave & Buster’s Proves Experiential Dining Demand is Strong
- Does Lululemon’s 12% Drop Signal Bad News For Clothing Retailers?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.