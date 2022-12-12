Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Lowers Stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211,119 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 2nd quarter worth $35,695,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 148.1% in the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 731,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,073,000 after buying an additional 436,859 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,077,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,861,000 after buying an additional 374,098 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,013,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,790,000 after acquiring an additional 190,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,199,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FND shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Floor & Decor in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Floor & Decor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.20.

NYSE FND opened at $75.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.91 and a 52 week high of $132.99.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.96%. Equities research analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

