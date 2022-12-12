Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Makes New $330,000 Investment in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 21,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $871,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Radius Global Infrastructure by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 82,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 21,671 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Radius Global Infrastructure by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 5,785 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Radius Global Infrastructure by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Radius Global Infrastructure by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

Radius Global Infrastructure Stock Down 0.2 %

Radius Global Infrastructure stock opened at $12.10 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 4.91. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.97 and a 12 month high of $18.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Radius Global Infrastructure

Several research firms have weighed in on RADI. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of telecom real property interests and contractual rights. The company leases wireless towers or antennae, and other communications infrastructure. As of December 31, 2021, it had interests in 8,506 leases situated on 8,186 communications sites located in the United States and 19 other countries.

