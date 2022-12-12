Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Makes New $465,000 Investment in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 57,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marqeta in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marqeta during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Marqeta in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Marqeta in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Marqeta in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Marqeta Stock Up 2.2 %
MQ stock opened at $6.64 on Monday. Marqeta, Inc. has a one year low of $6.05 and a one year high of $18.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.15.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Marqeta
Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.
