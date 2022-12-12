Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Makes New $465,000 Investment in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 57,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marqeta in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marqeta during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Marqeta in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Marqeta in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Marqeta in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marqeta alerts:

Marqeta Stock Up 2.2 %

MQ stock opened at $6.64 on Monday. Marqeta, Inc. has a one year low of $6.05 and a one year high of $18.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Marqeta

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MQ. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Marqeta from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Marqeta to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Marqeta from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Marqeta from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.42.

(Get Rating)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.