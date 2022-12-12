Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Makes New Investment in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,149 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WIRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Encore Wire by 213.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 369,481 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,396,000 after acquiring an additional 251,443 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Encore Wire by 42.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 272,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,051,000 after acquiring an additional 81,185 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Encore Wire by 32.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 245,151 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,946,000 after acquiring an additional 59,960 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Encore Wire by 84.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 130,040 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,833,000 after acquiring an additional 59,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Encore Wire by 17.2% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 367,478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,188,000 after acquiring an additional 53,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

WIRE has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Encore Wire to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Encore Wire in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Encore Wire stock opened at $140.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.31. Encore Wire Co. has a 1-year low of $94.39 and a 1-year high of $155.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.22.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $9.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $5.34. The firm had revenue of $762.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $693.13 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 46.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Encore Wire Co. will post 33.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.23%.

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. The company's products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

