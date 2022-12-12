Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Makes New Investment in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PECO. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PECO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

In related news, Director Paul Massey sold 9,600 shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total value of $301,632.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,993.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PECO opened at $32.58 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.14. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.07 and a 1 year high of $36.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.60.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0933 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.44%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 448.00%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

