Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Purchases 22,809 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 115.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,809 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IRT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Independence Realty Trust by 0.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 152,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 0.8% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 15.6% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Independence Realty Trust news, CEO Scott Schaeffer sold 155,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total value of $2,686,509.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 583,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,065,832.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Independence Realty Trust Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IRT. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.28.

Shares of IRT stock opened at $17.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.95. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.04 and a 52-week high of $28.42.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

